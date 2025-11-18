Bigg Boss 19: Meet Gaurav Khanna’s Wife Akanksha Chamola- Marriage, Baby Talk & Reunion Highlights

Television actor Gaurav Khanna, currently one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss 19, recently reunited with his wife Akanksha Chamola during the show’s family-week segment. Their emotional meeting, including a heartfelt hug and a cheek kiss, instantly went viral and reignited public interest in their personal story.

Akanksha Chamola is a Mumbai-based television actress who made her debut in 2015 with the show Swaragini. She later appeared in shows such as Bhootu and Can You See Me?, and holds a postgraduate degree in Commerce. The couple has been married since 23 November 2016 after a romantic courtship that began at an audition. The nine-year-marriage has been in the spotlight for their age difference of around nine years, which they say balances their dynamic with Gaurav being calm and Akanksha spontaneous.

A major point of conversation lately is the couple’s stance on parenthood. Inside the Bigg Boss house, Gaurav openly discussed his wish to become a father, while acknowledging Akanksha’s choice not to have children at the moment. According to astrologer predictions and media reports, Akanksha might now be reconsidering motherhood, a topic which has sparked speculation across social media.

Their reunion on the show also brought to light the strength of their bond. When Akanksha walked into the Bigg Boss 19 house during a “freeze” task, Gaurav’s face lit up, and his spontaneous display of affection for his wife won genuine applause from fellow contestants and viewers alike.

Together, Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola are not just popular faces but represent a modern couple who openly discuss career choices, personal life and mutual respect. With their story unraveling on national television, fans are clearly invested in both their relationship and what comes next.