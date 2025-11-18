Chennai Set for Rain-Soaked Weekend; IMD Issues Statewide Rain Forecast

The incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu is expected to continue through this week, with Chennai likely to experience inclement weather conditions by the weekend. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Tuesday, November 18.

Widespread rainfall is expected in districts including Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Thiruvarur, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai, and Viluppuram, as well as Karaikal and Puducherry. Chennai is likely to receive light rain today.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for parts of the state, cautioning residents about slippery roads, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions due to continuous rainfall.

Heavy Rain Forecast for Southern and Coastal Districts

As per the latest IMD bulletin, heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Theni districts. The wet spell is likely to persist across the state throughout the weekend.

On Wednesday and Thursday, heavy rain may occur at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts. By Friday, cloud cover is expected to intensify, bringing heavy rainfall to Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, and the Puducherry–Karaikal regions.

Over the weekend (Saturday and Sunday), several districts — including Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Tirunelveli — are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

School Holiday Updates in Chennai

Schools and colleges in Chennai and nearby districts were closed on Monday due to heavy rains. However, no official announcement has been made yet regarding closures for Tuesday or the coming days. Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for the latest updates on potential holidays.