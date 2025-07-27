Indian-Origin Man Brutally Attacked in Australia, Hand Reattached After Surgery

An Indian-origin man, Saurabh Anand (33), was brutally attacked by a group of teenagers in Melbourne, Australia, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, including a nearly severed hand that was later reattached by doctors.

The horrifying incident took place around 7:30 pm on July 19, when Saurabh was returning home after picking up medicines from a pharmacy at the Central Square Shopping Centre in Altona Meadows. According to The Australian Today, Saurabh was speaking to a friend over the phone when five teenagers suddenly surrounded him.

“While I was trying to protect myself, the machete just went through my wrist. The second attack went through my hand. The third went through the bone,” Saurabh told The Age, recalling the brutal assault.

One of the attackers rummaged through his pockets while another repeatedly punched him in the head until he collapsed to the ground. A third assailant then pulled out a machete and allegedly held it to his throat. When Saurabh raised his arm to defend himself, the blade struck his wrist, nearly severing his hand.

The teenagers continued the assault, stabbing him in the shoulder and back, which caused multiple broken bones and a fractured spine.

“All I remember is the pain, and my hand was hanging by a thread,” he said.

Despite severe injuries and blood loss, Saurabh managed to walk out of the area and call for help. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors initially feared his hand would need to be amputated. However, after hours of surgery, they were able to successfully reattach it.

According to Australian media, police have arrested four out of the five teenagers involved in the attack.

Another Attack on Indian Man Reported in Australia

This shocking incident comes close on the heels of another attack targeting an Indian man in Australia last week. Charanpreet Singh, a student, was allegedly racially abused and brutally assaulted by a group of unidentified men during a car parking dispute near Kintore Avenue. Singh had been out with his wife to see the city’s light displays when the attack occurred around 9:22 pm, The Australian Today reported.

The incidents have raised concerns about the safety of the Indian community in Australia, as police continue their investigation into both cases.