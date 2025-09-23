Botswana Declares Public Holiday to Celebrate Historic 4x400m Relay Gold

Botswana is set to celebrate a historic sporting triumph with a public holiday after its men’s 4x400m relay team clinched gold at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, becoming the first African nation to win the event.

Collen Kebinatshipi, who also secured victory in the individual 400 metres, delivered a spectacular final leg in pouring rain on Sunday, helping Botswana edge out the United States and South Africa in a thrilling finish.

President Duma Gideon Boko announced that September 29, the day before the country’s Independence Day, would be a public holiday to honour Kebinatshipi and his teammates Bhekempilo Eppie, Letsile Tebogo, and Bayapo Ndori.

“I’ll be sure to tell everyone, Botswana’s natural diamonds are not just in the ground. They are our world champion athletes,” President Boko told local media on Sunday.

This celebration follows a similar moment of national pride last year, when Tebogo won Botswana’s first Olympic gold in the 200 metres at the Paris Games. The country marked that achievement with a half-day holiday.

Botswana’s historic relay victory highlights the nation’s growing presence on the global athletics stage and cements its athletes as symbols of national pride.