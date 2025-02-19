2025 US Holiday Calendar: Federal and Non-Federal Holidays

As we have dived into 2025 almost nearing the end of the second month, it's time to update our calendars with the latest holidays and observances. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has released its list of 12 federal holidays across 11 days, with some notable dates to keep in mind.

Federal Holidays

Monday, May 26: Memorial Day - Remembering the courageous men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Thursday, June 19: Juneteenth - Celebrating the freedom of enslaved African Americans.

Friday, July 4: Independence Day - America's birthday!

Monday, Sept. 1: Labor Day - Honoring the toil and labour of American workers.

Monday, Oct. 13: Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day - A day to honour the nuances of American history.

Tuesday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day - Celebrating the bravery and sacrifice of America's veterans.

Thursday, Nov. 27: Thanksgiving Day - A day to share with family and friends.

Thursday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day - A celebration of love, kindness, and generosity.

Non-Federal Holidays

Friday, February 28 (tentative): Ramadan starts - A holy period of fasting and contemplation for Muslims everywhere.

Tuesday, March 4: Mardi Gras - Let the good times roll!

Wednesday, March 5: Ash Wednesday - The start of Lent.

Monday, March 17: St. Patrick's Day - Honoring Irish heritage and culture.

Friday, April 18: Good Friday - A reflective day of solemnity and remembrance.

Sunday, April 20: Easter Sunday - A celebration of hope and renewal with joy.

Monday, May 5: May Day and Cinco de Mayo - A festive day of cultural celebrations.

Sunday, May 11: Mother's Day - Celebrating the love and commitment of mothers around the world.

Saturday, June 14: Flag Day - Commemorating the adoption of the United States flag.

Sunday, June 15: Father's Day - Celebrating the significance of fatherhood and male role models.

Monday, October 20: Diwali - A colourful celebration of light, love, and victory.

Friday, October 31: Halloween - A spooky and entertaining evening of costumes and trick-or-treating.

Saturday, November 1, Sunday, November 2: Day of the Dead - Celebrating the lives and memories of loved ones.

Friday, November 28: Black Friday - Starting the holiday shopping season.

Monday, December 1: Cyber Monday - A day of online shopping bargains and discounts.

Sunday, December 14: Hanukkah starts - A celebration of eight days of faith, family, and community.

Wednesday, December 24: Christmas Eve - A night of waiting and happiness.

Wednesday, December 31: New Year's Eve - Saying goodbye to 2025 and hello to a brand new year!

