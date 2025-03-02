International Wheelchair Day: India emphasises inclusion of persons with disabilities

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Various national institutes and composite regional centres (CRCs) under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, on Sunday organised numerous programmes across the country to promote accessibility, independence, and inclusion for Divyangjan.

This day not only highlights the significance of wheelchairs in the lives of users but also serves as an important opportunity to enhance awareness and inclusivity in society, said the ministry on the occasion of the ‘International Wheelchair Day 2025’.

The National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD), Kolkata, hosted a seminar, wheelchair distribution, and various sports activities for wheelchair users. On this occasion, Dolly, a wheelchair user, was felicitated for her positive outlook on life and indomitable spirit.

The National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), Secunderabad, in collaboration with Mobility India, Hyderabad, organized an interactive session on assistive technologies.

Experts discussed the latest advancements in mobility aids and the significance of wheelchairs for persons with disabilities.

A special awareness programme was conducted for wheelchair users and caregivers at the Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), Cuttack, Odisha.

The event emphasised accessibility and inclusion, highlighting their impact on the lives of persons with disabilities.

The Composite Regional Centre (CRC), Gorakhpur, hosted a one-day awareness and wheelchair distribution programme, benefiting a large number of persons with disabilities. Wheelchairs were distributed, significantly enhancing mobility and self-reliance.

On this occasion, CRC Tripura, organised special sessions focusing on the needs, rights and accessibility of wheelchair users.

At CRC, Nellore, various programmes were conducted, including an awareness campaign on the importance of International Wheelchair Day, distribution of wheelchairs to those in need, and a wheelchair race competition. Winners of the competition were felicitated with special gifts.

“These initiatives not only highlighted the needs of wheelchair users but also marked a significant step towards building a more inclusive and empowered society,” said the ministry.

