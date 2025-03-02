Physicist Brian Greene hails Indian students’ passion for science, innovation

Agra, March 2 (IANS) Renowned physicist Dr. Brian Greene on Sunday praised Indian students for their passion for science and innovation, highlighting that their ambition is sure to make a global impact.

"The passion for science and innovation that I have witnessed in India is unparalleled. The energy and curiosity among students here are truly inspiring," said Dr. Brian Greene during his visit to the Taj Mahal.

Praising India's distinctive approach to education and scientific research, he emphasised the enthusiasm and ambition of Indian students to make a global impact.

Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, who accompanied Greene to the Taj, said, "India is even more beautiful from the ground."

Massimino, who has observed the country from space, expressed his admiration for India’s aesthetic appeal and lauded the exceptional craftsmanship of the Taj Mahal, calling it a testament to India's rich legacy of engineering and design.

Greene and Massimino are currently visiting India, immersing themselves in the country’s rich scientific, educational, and cultural heritage.

Greene, a renowned theoretical physicist, author, and professor of mathematics and physics at Columbia University, is celebrated for his groundbreaking contributions to superstring theory, including the co-discovery of mirror symmetry and the discovery of spatial topology change.

Massimino, a veteran of two NASA space missions, holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and currently serves as a professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia University. As the first astronaut to tweet from space, he has played a significant role in space exploration, particularly in the Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions in 2002 and 2009.

Throughout his career, Massimino has been honoured with multiple NASA Space Flight Medals, the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, and the American Astronautical Society’s Flight Achievement Award. He currently serves as the Senior Advisor for Space Programs at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.