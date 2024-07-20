International Excellence Award presented to distinguished forensic investigator and visionary leader

London, July 20 (IANS) The House of Commons at the British Parliament witnessed a momentous occasion as CA Arpit Jagdish Kabra was honoured with the prestigious International Excellence Award. This recognition celebrates his outstanding contributions to the field of forensic investigation and his unwavering commitment to social impact initiatives.

Contribution to CA Society recognised

CA Arpit Jagdish Kabra, originally from Ajmer, Rajasthan, and now residing in Mumbai, has been honoured with the International Excellence Award 2024 for his significant contributions to forensic auditing. This prestigious award was presented to him at the House of Commons, British Parliament UK, highlighting the international recognition and impact of his work.

At a young age, Arpit Kabra took on the role of Chairman of the Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of ICAI. His efforts towards the empowerment of women and youth, as well as the projects initiated under his leadership at WIRC, have made him deserving of this honour. Under his leadership, the team at WIRC also created a world record for the Largest Human Mosaic in Mumbai.

The news of his achievement has brought immense joy and pride. His recognition has not only infused new energy into society but has also established his dedication and character as an inspiration for the younger generation.

CA Arpit Kabra's exemplary work has set a new benchmark at both national and international levels, influencing a broad spectrum of people from common citizens to professional circles. Arpit Kabra has dedicated this achievement to his family and his team at WIRC.

