InterGlobe Hotels, Accor launch 2nd Ibis Styles hotel in Goa

Goa, Oct 5 (IANS) InterGlobe Hotels in partnership with Accor has launched its newest hotel in Goa – ibis Styles Goa Vagator.

Nestled between medieval forts and scenic beaches in North Goa, the 142-room hotel offers a true Goan vibe blended with playful and vibrant design.

ibis Styles Goa Vagator is the second ibis Styles hotel in Goa, designed as a resort, with a vibrant theme of pastel hues blended with local culture for a unique interior design of the hotel.

The hotel offers an all-day dining restaurant, fully-equipped gym facilities, amphitheater, outdoor swimming pool, unlimited Wi-Fi and access to entertainment channels in each guest room.

The ‘Spice it’ restaurant provides the longest breakfast hours from 4 a.m. to 12 noon.

It also features modern and stylish conference and banquet facilities that can accommodate up to 100 guests for those seeking to celebrate a special occasion or event.

Commenting on the opening, J.B. Singh, President & CEO, InterGlobe Hotels, said, "This world-class hotel features the latest amenities, thoughtfully designed rooms, and contemporary public spaces, all built to the highest standards. Like all our properties across the country, ibis Styles Goa Vagator is meticulously crafted to cater to the lifestyle preferences and aspirations of modern travellers, with a special focus on providing a top-notch design experience to the younger generation.

“...With every new hotel, we raise the bar for hospitality and solidify our position as frontrunners in hotel design in the country. With art at the core of our design philosophy, we take immense pride in supporting emerging artists by displaying their original commissioned artwork at ibis hotels, fostering a vibrant artistic ecosystem."

Puneet Dhawan, Senior Vice President of Operations, Accor India & South Asia, said, “Anticipating a substantial influx of both domestic and international tourists this season, the hotel promises a distinctive and immersive experience tailored for business and leisure travelers alike. With a focus on creating a welcoming environment for families, the property boasts bold design elements and an inclusive atmosphere.”

