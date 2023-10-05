Nishant Dahiya on his camaraderie with Anupriya Goenka: 'It was quite a cakewalk'

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Nishant Dahiya, who will be seen in web-series 'Sultan of Delhi' has shed light on his experience of shooting intimate scenes, and the technical and mindful aspects that he had kept in mind during the sequence.

Nishant plays the role of RP Singh and Anupriya Goenka as Shankari Devi in ‘Sultan of Delhi’.

Talking about the same, Nishant said: "Anupriya and I share a great chemistry and we are really good friends and that helped us and made it easy."

"Whenever there are any intimate scenes in a series, they are generally very technical so it’s more about acting for the camera. How it comes across on screen is completely different to how it is shot," shared the 'Titoo MBA' fame actor.

The actor further said: "You definitely need to be extremely comfortable with your co actor and for Anupriya and me it wasn’t a problem at all. It was quite a cakewalk."

Based on the book, 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension' by Arnab Ray, the series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Milan Luthria and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast.

Earlier, while talking about his role, Nishant had said: "I didn’t look at anything else in terms of references when I was playing RP Singh. As an actor, when I got to know what period our show is set in, I did some research through the internet and tried to look at how people lived in those days."

"But in terms of playing the royalty, I didn't refer to any material as such as I wanted to play the role in my unique and original way and didn’t want RP Singh’s character or my mind to be influenced by anyone in any way. I wanted to give RP a personal touch," he added.

'Sultan Of Delhi' is all set to release on October 13, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.