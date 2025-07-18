Inter Kashi crowned I-League champions after CAS rules in their favour

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Inter Kashi have been officially declared I-League 2024–25 champions by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in their favour on Friday, resolving a long-standing dispute which has left the domestic league in confusion. CAS has also directed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to pay 55% of total arbitration costs.

The decision overturns the AIFF Appeal Committee’s earlier ruling and hands Kashi a decisive three points, taking their final tally to 42 and edging Churchill Brothers on goal difference.

“The costs of the arbitration, to be served to the Parties by the CAS Court Office separately, shall be borne for 55% by the All-India Football Federation, 15% by Churchill Brothers FC Goa, 15% by Namdhari FC and 15% by Real Kashmir FC The All-India Football Federation shall pay an amount of CHF 3,000 (three thousand Swiss francs) and Churchill Brothers FC Goa, Namdhari FC and Real Kashmir FC shall each pay an amount of CHF 1,000 (one thousand Swiss francs) to Inter Kashi FC as legal contribution towards its legal costs and other expenses incurred during these arbitral proceedings," CAS’s order read.

The controversy stemmed from Barco’s re-registration by Kashi late in the season. Initially registered before the campaign began, Barco suffered an injury in December, prompting the club to bring in Matija Babovic as a replacement.

However, when Juan Perez del Pino mutually terminated his contract two months later, Kashi opted to re-register Barco as his replacement — a move questioned by the AIFF Competitions Committee for potentially violating Clause 6.5.7 of the I-League regulations.

The regulation allows clubs to make up to three foreign-player replacements per season in case of long-term injuries or mutual contract terminations, but the re-registration of an already replaced player had not been tested in practice. The AIFF deemed the move invalid and initially awarded the title to Churchill Brothers. Kashi, however, challenged the decision at CAS.

In its ruling, CAS upheld Kashi’s interpretation of the rules, validating Barco’s registration and awarding the team the crucial points from the match in question. This victory marks Inter Kashi’s second successful appeal at CAS this season, following an earlier case against Namdhari FC, who fielded suspended player Cledson Da Silva — a ruling that had also earned Kashi three points.

With the latest verdict, Inter Kashi’s total of 42 points places them atop the I-League standings, ahead of Churchill Brothers on goal difference. The decision not only confirms their status as I-League champions but also secures their promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL) for the 2025–26 season — a historic achievement for the club.

