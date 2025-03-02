Integrated terminal of Guwahati airport to be ready by this year: Assam CM

Guwahati, March 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the new terminal of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati will be open to the public this year.

He also mentioned that once the new terminal becomes ready for business, it will meet the increasing demand of the flyers in the state.

Taking to X on Sunday, CM Sarma wrote, “The Integrated Terminal of the LGBI Airport will be ready by this year and cater to the ever growing demand of Assam's flyers. In #AdvantageAssam2 exhibition, I reviewed its scaled model and the facilities which will come up at the new airport.”

To recall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the investment summit 'Advantage Assam 2.0', unveiled the design of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati.

A spokesperson of the LGBI airport said that this milestone marks a significant step towards transforming the airport into a world-class aviation hub and a gateway to northeast India. “Inspired by Assam's natural beauty, the new terminal features a unique Bamboo Orchids theme, symbolising biodiversity, strength, and sustainability. The terminal's design seamlessly blends with the landscape, celebrating the region's cultural and natural heritage,” she said.

The official said the use of bamboo and orchids in the design reflects the airport's commitment to sustainability and eco-friendliness. Currently under construction, the NITB is designed to manage 13.1 million passengers per annum (MPPA), making it the first airport terminal of its kind in the northeast region of India.

The terminal is expected to be operational in the last quarter of 2025, the spokesperson said.

The NITB at LGBI airport boasts an impressive array of facilities and amenities, many of which would be seen for the first time in the region.

According to the spokesperson of the LGBI airport, the sprawling 140,000 sqm terminal building, capable of handling 13.1 MPPA, is an increase of six times over the design capacity of the existing operational terminal.

During the unveiling of the design of the NITB, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and named after the first Assam Chief Minister, Gopinath Bordoloi, the LGBI airport serves as a crucial gateway to the northeastern states, connecting the region to major domestic and international destinations.

