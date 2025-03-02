Ramadan 2025: Roza and Its Importance!

Fasting is a tradition found in many religions. In Islam, the month of Ramadan is a time for worship where Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. This fasting period, called "Roza," starts with the pre-dawn meal called Sehri and ends with Iftar at sunset. Fasting is not only practiced in Islam but also in other religions. For example, Hindus fast during Navratri, Jains fast during the Paryushan festival, and Christians observe fasting during the Holy Fasting festival.

Roza Teaches Patience and Discipline

In Islam, fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, making it mandatory for every Muslim. The Quran (Al-Baqarah: 184) says, "And fasting is better for you, if only you knew." This verse highlights that fasting brings rewards and benefits to believers. In Arabic, fasting is called "Saum" or "Siyam," which means restraint or self-control. Fasting helps develop patience, discipline, and self-restraint, teaching individuals to stay away from negative behaviors and focus on improving their spiritual health.

Significance of the First Fast of Ramadan

The first fast of Ramadan marks the "Beginning of Faith." After Sehri, Muslims fast from food and water throughout the day and break their fast with Iftar at sunset. Fasting is not just about abstaining from food; it is about practicing self-control over one's actions and thoughts. People from all walks of life fast, as no one can delegate their fast to others. This is a time for spiritual reflection, discipline, and connection with God.

In conclusion, Ramadan 2025 is a time for Muslims to grow spiritually, practice restraint, and strengthen their faith through fasting.