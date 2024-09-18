INST researchers develop paper-based device to simplify sensing of contaminants
New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Researchers at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, an institute of Department of Science and Technology, have developed a novel and cost-effective technique for fabricating paper-based devices.
The devices developed using an Advanced PAP (A-PAP) pen offer a practical alternative to conventional sensing methods that necessitate specialised equipment and expertise making it suitable for resource-limited settings, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.
Paper-based devices have in recent years shown promise for point-of-care diagnostics with factors such as simplicity, cost-effectiveness, disposability, and mobility.
There are various methods for fabricating paper-based devices such as inkjet printing, wax printing, laser treatment, and correction pens.
However, these processes typically require complex instruments, and machinery or may require heating/drying steps which limits their accessibility in resource-limited settings.
The new fabrication technique using a PAP pen does not require any machinery or heating/drying steps and adopts a DIY approach, the ministry said.
The team used the A-PAP pen to fabricate two-dimensional (2D) paper-based devices for the chemical detection of heavy metal and nitrite. It does not require any sophisticated instrumentation or a heating step.
They also demonstrated the versatility of fabrication techniques for biological sensing using 2D lateral flow paper-based devices for the detection of dopamine.
Further, the technique also validated fabricating complex three-dimensional (3D) paper-based devices using a paper origami technique for heavy metals sensing.
“The ready-to-use devices can be fabricated in seconds, making them convenient for on-the-spot testing. Overall, this technique provides a valuable tool for creating affordable, efficient, and accessible chemical and biological testing solutions,” the ministry said.
The paper-based devices fabricated are distinguished by rapid, simple, and cost-effective fabrication and the DIY approach offers a low-cost solution particularly beneficial for developing countries and remote areas.
It enables rapid fabrication in around 10 seconds with a superior contact angle suitable for testing and sensing applications. It also represents a cost-effective and user-friendly technique for identifying and quantifying contaminants in diverse matrices such as water and food.
Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.