Parineeti whips up drool-worthy three ingredient brownie at ‘sasural’

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is back in the National Capital at her “sasural”, has shared a glimpse of a three ingredient brownie she made.

Parineeti took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a glimpse from her home in New Delhi. The first was a picture of a coffee mug and wrote “kaadha kind of days.”

She then shared a picture of her garden with raindrops falling and wrote: “Home and baarish.”

The actress then flaunted her cooking skills as she made a brownie using just three ingredients cocoa, peanut butter and banana.

She wrote: “3 ingredient brownies:- Banana, peanut butter, cocoa… bake enjoy.”

Parineeti tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

On September 14, Parineeti reminisced about late star Sushant Singh Rajput, which was released in 2013 in the same month.

To celebrate 11 years of the film, Parineeti posted a video on her Instagram stories, which had “Explore Jodhpur through the lens of Shuddh Desi Romance” written on it.

The video showcases locations where Parineeti and Sushant filmed the title song “Shuddh Desi Romance”. It highlighted the majestic Mehrangarh Fort and the charming palaces and bylanes of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, which served as the backdrop for their vibrant performance.

Parineeti wrote in the caption: "Love this! Miss you Sushant...what fun we had on this one".

‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ was directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

It also featured Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. Set in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the movie explored the views of the younger generation on commitment, live-in relationships and arranged marriages.

On the work front, Parineeti made her acting debut in 2011's romantic comedy 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She has then been a part of movies like 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'The Girl on the Train', 'Golmaal Again', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Mission Raniganj'.

Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

