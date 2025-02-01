An inspirational Budget for India's goal to become 3rd largest economy: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Feb 1 (IANS) Union Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Pralhad Joshi on Saturday described the Union Budget 2025 as highly inspiring for India's goal to become the third-largest economy in the world.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, he expressed happiness over the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating it is a hopeful step towards the country's economic progress.

"In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to economically empower the poor and middle class, Finance Minister Sitharaman, has presented a budget that complements these efforts," Pralhad Joshi said.

He further stated that due to PM Modi's efficient governance, leadership, and foresight, India is making rapid economic progress.

"The NDA government, in its third term, has taken significant steps to economically empower the poor and middle class and has presented an unprecedented budget," the Union Minister said.

This Budget lays a strong foundation for a prosperous, self-reliant, and globally leading India. It provides clear direction for significant progress in the economy and investments, Joshi noted.

In the Budget for the Financial Year 2024-25, substantial provisions have been made for all sectors, including the middle class, industry, agriculture, and medical sectors.

This is an extraordinary Budget that exceeds the expectations of the public, Pralhad Joshi said.

"Most notably, the Budget offers a big gift to the middle class by providing income tax exemptions up to Rs 12 lakh. Increasing the limit for Kisan Credit Cards from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh is a positive move for farmers. Additionally, the decision to open cancer treatment centers in every district hospital is a lifeline for poor patients suffering from this deadly disease," he said.

Pralhad Joshi expressed his happiness, stating that the Budget is inspiring for the all-round progress of sectors like IITs, medical, health, and small industries.

The Union Minister said that the Budget also provides significant encouragement for the new and renewable energy sector. During the tenure of the UPA government, the Budget allocated only modest resources for the production of new and renewable energy.

However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government has notably expanded its funding for these areas, he stated.

Overall, the Budget reflects the country's commitment to stability, development, and prosperity, he said.

