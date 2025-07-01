INS Udaygiri: Indian Navy inducts second indigenous stealth frigate in record time

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) In a major boost to India's naval capabilities and indigenous defence production, the Indian Navy received INS Udaygiri, the second stealth frigate under Project 17A, on Tuesday.

Delivered just 37 months after its launch, Udaygiri reflects a new standard in efficiency and innovation.

Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, Udaygiri is a state-of-the-art multi-mission frigate designed to operate in ‘Blue Water’ environments and counter both conventional and non-conventional maritime threats.

"Udaygiri is a modern Avatar of its predecessor, erstwhile INS Udaygiri, which was a Steam Ship, decommissioned on 24 August 2007 after rendering 31 years of glorious service to the nation," said the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

P17A ships have enhanced stealth features and are fitted with ‘state-of-the-art’ weapons and sensors, a significant upgrade from the P17 class.

"The ships represent a quantum leap in the Indian Navy’s in-house design capabilities at the Warship Design Bureau. The newly designed ships are also being built employing the philosophy of ‘Integrated Construction’, which involves extensive pre-outfitting at the Block stages to reduce the overall build periods," said MoD.

The hull of P17A ships is geo-symmetrically larger by 4.54 per cent in comparison to P17. These ships are fitted with an advanced weapon and sensor suite with enhanced ‘sleek and stealthy’ features compared to the P17 class.

The ships are configured with Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) main propulsion plants, comprising a Diesel Engine and Gas turbine, driving a Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) on each shaft and a state-of-the-art Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS).

The frigate also symbolises the power of 'Aatmanirbharta’ in defence production. Over 200 MSMEs contributed to Udaygiri’s construction, highlighting India’s growing shipbuilding ecosystem.

The project has directly employed around 4,000 personnel, with over 10,000 more benefiting indirectly through allied sectors. With five more ships under construction and expected to be delivered by the end of 2026, Project 17A marks a new chapter in India's maritime self-reliance and naval modernisation.

The induction of Udaygiri not only strengthens the Indian Navy’s combat readiness but also reinforces India's strategic footprint across the Indian Ocean.

