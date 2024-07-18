INS Tabar reaches Germany's Hamburg on three-day visit

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Indian Navy's frontline frigate, INS Tabar on Thursday reached Germany's Hamburg on a three-day visit, during which a range of defence and social activities will be held, the Defence Ministry said.

Commanded by Captain M.R. Harish, INS Tabar, a stealth frigate built in Russia, is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is among the Navy's earliest stealth frigates. It is part of the Western Naval Command.

As per the navy, the activities during its visit include professional interactions between the Indian Navy and German Navy, a visit of its crew to the German Naval Academy, and throwing the ship open to visitors. INS Tabar's crew would also offer community service at an Old Age Home.

On departure from Hamburg, it will undertake a maritime partnership exercise with the German Navy, the Ministry said, adding that these engagements seek to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in the maritime domain, and also offer an opportunity to showcase Indian culture.

India and Germany share a relationship built on a foundation of shared values, democratic principles and a commitment to global peace and security. The relations between both countries span across various domains, from economic cooperation and scientific research to cultural exchanges and, importantly, defence collaboration. The visit by INS Tabar further aims to strengthen these bonds and also explore newer avenues of bolstering the relationship between the two navies, the ministry said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.