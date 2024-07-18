Trump incident sparks safety debate for PM Modi amid growing ‘political hostility’

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Analysts are now evaluating the ramifications of the recent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.

There is a growing perception that such incidents reflect a trend where individuals resort to violence to amplify their voices, supported by certain segments of the political class driven by personal agendas.

An article penned by a former IPS officer in an English daily further intensified the ongoing debate on Thursday.

Adding to this discourse, Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, voiced apprehensions about the rising prevalence of violent rhetoric in political discussions.

He pointed to incidents such as the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the recent attack on US Presidential candidate Donald Trump as troubling instances of global political violence.

Trivedi pointed out, "Statements that incite violence and assassination are often inspired by political parties using terms like 'violence' and 'murder' for short-term gains. It's unfortunate and alarming that such provocative language is being directed towards PM Narendra Modi."

He specifically aimed at Rahul Gandhi, criticising the Congress leader for repeatedly using derogatory language against the Prime Minister.

In a message for Rahul Gandhi, Trivedi said, "This politicking with national security has persisted for a long time. If you have assumed the role of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, demonstrate some maturity."

Meanwhile, many analysts believe that India is not exempt from such political practices, which have become increasingly prevalent over the past decade.

Prime Minister Modi has been consistently targeted over various trivial issues. Political observers argue that PM Modi's popularity and his success in challenging the long-standing dominance of certain political factions (Congress) have provoked a "negative campaign" by the opposition.

Politicians of this persuasion have often defended their accusations against the PM under the guise of freedom of speech.

According to analysts, what is particularly surprising is that the Congress, despite having lost two of its Prime Ministers, has shown no hesitation in endorsing this practice against PM Modi.

During the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, the grand old party engaged in provocative rhetoric against PM Modi. Unfortunately, the political class seems to overlook the fact that PM Modi has been a prime target for terrorists.

Congress and other Left-leaning political groups seem to have forgotten incidents like the serial bomb blasts near Patna's Gandhi Maidan during Narendra Modi's rally as the prime ministerial candidate in 2013.

There's no denying that political opponents have consistently used provocative language and made derogatory remarks against PM Modi ever since he assumed office a decade ago.

Analysts recall a statement by Rahul Gandhi, who said, "People are no longer scared of him," following a security breach in PM Modi’s cavalcade in June.

Rahul Gandhi had also in 2020 that "within six to eight months, PM Modi would be unable to step out of his home without facing attacks from unemployed youth".

In January 2022, PM Modi's security convoy was delayed for about 20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab's Ferozpur district due to roadblocks set up by protesting farmers. The ruling Congress swiftly blamed the Special Protection Group (SPG) and dismissed the incident as "political drama", absolving the state police of any responsibility.

Furthermore, the opposition parties, particularly led by the Congress, failed to condemn the threatening remarks made against PM Modi by certain farmers and students.

Imran Masood, elected to the Lok Sabha from Saharanpur on a Congress ticket in 2024, had issued explicit threats of violence against the BJP's PM candidate back in 2013. Despite this, the Congress leadership has consistently maintained an association with him.

These instances indicate that the political discourse is veering toward a direction that could endanger the life of a leader like Narendra Modi, who has been elected as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term due to his popularity and strong rapport with different grassroots communities.

