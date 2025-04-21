INS Sunayna heads to Mauritius to strengthen maritime ties

Mozambique, April 21 (IANS) INS Sunayna, currently on deployment to Africa as Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR, departed for Port Louis, Mauritius, on Monday after concluding its successful three-day port visit to Nacala, Mozambique, said the Indian Navy.

The ship's crew includes 44 personnel from the navies of nine friendly foreign nations, underscoring the collaborative spirit of the Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative.

"Prior to its scheduled arrival in Port Louis, IOS SAGAR will undertake a Joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Surveillance along with Mozambican authorities," the navy said in a statement.

"This deployment reaffirms the Indian Navy's commitment to enhancing maritime security and fostering partnerships in India and Mozambique within the Indian Ocean Region," the statement further read.

The port call marked a significant milestone, enhancing maritime cooperation and interoperability between the Indian and Mozambique Navies.

It also underscored India's enduring commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships in the Indian Ocean Region, enhancing mutual trust, and fostering collective regional security in consonance with the vision of the SAGAR initiative.

Earlier on April 5, the ship departed from Karwar, Goa, carrying 44 naval personnel from nine Friendly Foreign Nations (FFNs) of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), including Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and South Africa and entered the Port of Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off INS Sunayna from Karwar as IOS SAGAR, with 44 personnel from nine friendly foreign navies embarked onboard.

The deployment marks a new chapter in maritime cooperation and underscores India's commitment to a secure, peaceful and prosperous Indian Ocean Region, fostering strong naval partnerships and regional stability.

The participation of personnel from FFNs aboard INS Sunayna underscores the significance of this initiative in promoting global maritime cooperation.

The ship had earlier participated in the inaugural session of the India-Africa maritime partnership exercise AIKEYME 25, at Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

IOS SAGAR is a unique mission based on the Government of India's regional initiative of maritime collaboration titled SAGAR, which aims at fostering international cooperation between India and several African countries.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.