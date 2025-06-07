Injured actor Shine Tom Chacko to undergo surgery after father's funeral on Monday

Thrissur, June 7 (IANS) Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, who was injured when his car crashed with a lorry at Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, will need to undergo surgery on his left hand, according to doctors attending on him.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, doctors attached to a private hospital in Thrissur said the surgery will take place anytime after the funeral of Chacko's father on Monday.

"The actor and his mother were brought from Dharmapuri late on Friday night. Chacko has left humerus multiple fractures, an issue in the backbone's vertebrae, besides having multiple concussions on his body," said Sujoy, the treating orthopaedic surgeon.

"All his vitals are stable, and when we informed him about the need for surgery, he said that since his father also passed away in the car crash, the funeral is fixed for Monday," added Sujoy.

"His mother also has injuries. She is also stable. She has suffered hip injuries and a minor head injury. She will need rest," added the surgeon.

"Chacko asked us when he can resume shooting, and we told him that he needs rest and rehabilitation for six weeks after surgery. He can resume light shooting activities after six weeks, but for doing fight scenes, he will have to wait for three months," said Sujoy.

The accident took place on Friday at 6 a.m., and Chacko's father passed away while he was being taken to the hospital.

The car occupants included the actor, his father, mother, brother and driver.

The family which left from here in the wee hours on Friday was on its way to Bengaluru for the treatment of the actor, who is presently undergoing de-addiction rehabilitation.

The actor was in the news since April after he was arrested after nearly three hours of questioning under Sections 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

