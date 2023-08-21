Infiltration bid foiled at Balakote in J&K, says Army

Jammu, Aug 21 (IANS) Army on Monday said that it foiled an infiltration bid at the LoC in Balakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir and large quantities of arms and ammunition including one AK 47, two magazines, 30 rounds, two hand grenades and Pak origin medicine was recovered.

“Intelligence inputs received from multiple Intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police revealed the presence of terrorists waiting to cross the LoC from opposite own Balakote Sector. Based on these inputs own surveillance grid was placed on heightened alert and multiple ambushes were sited at suitable location,” army said.

Army said that two terrorists were detected to be making attempts to cross the LoC into this side making use of inclement weather, dense fog, thick foliage and undulating ground in Hamirpur area of Balakote Sector.

“As the terrorists approached own ambush sites, they were challenged and then engaged with effective fire. This forced the terrorists to flee from the ambush site by making use of weather and ground conditions. However, effective fire resulted in one terrorist falling down on the ground near the LoC,” army said.

Army said that additional troops were then moved into the area and search operations commenced after improvement of weather conditions and visibility.

Army said that the search of the area led to the recovery of an AK 47 rifle with two magazines, 30 rounds, two grenades and Pak origin medicines.

“During search blood trails leading towards LoC were also detected. As per intelligence Inputs the two terrorists who attempted to infiltrate were injured due to fire from own troops, but still managed to return across the LC and later they succumbed to their injuries. Own troops continue to remain on alert and maintain vigil to foil any attempts of infiltration,” army said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.