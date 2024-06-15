Infant among three killed in road accident in Karnataka

Chitradurga, June 15 (IANS) Three people, including an infant, were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Chikkabennur village of Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Prajwal Reddy, 28-year-old Harshita and two-year-old Nohan.

According to police, the incident occurred when a truck collided with a car, killing three people on the spot and injuring four others.

The car occupants were en route to Goa from Bengaluru.

The injured have been shifted to a private hospital in Davanagere.

The local Bharamasagara police have rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

