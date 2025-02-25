Industry leaders and businessmen hail Advantage Assam 2.0, say it will create new growth opportunities

Guwahati, Feb 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday and also lauded the steady rise of state’s economy from Rs 2.75 lakh crore in 2018 (when Assam hosted 1st edition) to Rs 6 lakh crore now, calling it the 'effect of double-engine government'.

The second edition of Advantage Assam Summit is set to give another fillip to the state’s economic landscape as large scale of investments are anticipated, surpassing expectations.

A couple of industry leaders and businessmen, speaking to IANS, elicited their views on untapped potential of the North-Eastern state and explained how the Summit will create myriad opportunities for the local population. They also hailed Prime Minister's persistent focus on the development of North-Eastern region.

Pradeep Purohit, Chief operating officer of Star Cement Ltd told IANS: "Star Cement has been associated with Assam for the past 20 years. We are serving the state with the best quality of cement and we have been contributing to infrastructure growth through putting up our own industries as well as giving our supplies to the mega projects.”

“Prime Minister has given so much importance to the region since coming to power in 2014. The motivating things he said especially for Assam, we should learn from it," he further said.

Oil India’s Tuhin Bhattacharjee said: "We are really excited to be here in Advantage Assam 2.0. It’s a great initiative by Assam government, given the fact that oil and NRL are the backbone of energy industry, not only in Assam but in the entire North-East."

Md. Hanif Noorani, CEO of Assam Skills University, said: "This is the first skill university in the entire North-East. This will not only benefit the students of North-East but will also benefit students of BBIN. It will have advanced courses across 9 schools with a capacity of training 10,000 students in a year.”

Manash, a lemon farmer, said, "The thing is Assam lemon is a GI fruit which is tagged, GI tag to Assam means it is grown only here. The fruit is very unique to the region and there is an abundance of this fruit. During full season time, it even gets wasted, so we decided to add value to the product and make something good out of it. Since it's a food product, we have made few refreshers with pure pulp of Assam lemon and we have a product which is very unique."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.