Indore-Manmad railway project will benefit several cities in Bhopal, Maharashtra: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bhopal, Sep 3 (IANS) Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that the railway project between Indore and Manmad would benefit several cities in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference in Indore virtually, the Railways Minister said the upcoming project will provide direct connectivity for several other developing cities in both states.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also briefed media persons about the railway project.

Meanwhile, the Railway Minister also urged Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra governments to set up a special task force (STF) comprising different departments for this project.

"The Indian Railways is committed to completing 309 km railway corridor within a stipulated period by 2029 and for this purpose, we need collective efforts from the states also. Therefore, I would urge states (Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra) to form the STF for clearance from different departments," he added.

He further informed that the 21-km-long tunnel would be made for the Indore-Manmad railway project, of which 17.07 km tunnel will be in Madhya Pradesh and the rest in Maharashtra.

"The entire project has been designed keeping the interest of both rural and urban population (villages and cities will fall along the project). At least 62 flyovers and several underpasses are designed so that villagers are not affected," he added.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, who along with State BJP president V. D. Sharma, addressed the media persons, said his government was ready to work with Indian Railways to complete the project.

"PM Modi has given a big gift to Madhya Pradesh, which will change the future of the state in the next two to three decades," Mohan Yadav said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the railway line project on Monday.

It is expected to be completed by March 2029 with an investment of Rs 18,000 crore.

