Indira Krishna to feature in ‘Jatadhara’: I'm in love with the look given to me

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Indira Krishna is set to make her Telugu debut with the film “Jatadhara” starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha. The actress, without divulging much about the character, says she is in love with the look given to her.

Indira, who was last seen playing Paani Bai as an antagonist in the TV show “Durga - Atoot Prem Kahani”, said: "I'm delighted to be part of such a beautiful film. I'm also excited about making my Telugu debut. I'm in love with the look given to me in the film, but will need time to make it official among my audience and well wishers.”

“I'm also happy with this collaboration with many beautiful and talented individuals like Sonakshi, Sudheer. It was Prerna who made this project possible for me. I'm grateful to her," she added.

“Jatadhara”, is directed by Venkat Kalyan. The film is labelled to be a supernatural fantasy thriller.

Talking about her work on TV, she added, "I will never be away from any good roles coming my way. Irrespective of the medium I enjoy shooting and entertaining my audience.”

“After playing Paani Bai and enjoying so much appreciation for the same, I wished to play something more promising. Currently I'm enjoying shooting for Jatadhara. I'm open to more new projects, new roles."

On work front, Indira is popularly known for playing Krishnaben in a TV drama Krishnaben Khakhrawala. She also acted in Krishnadasi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Saavi Ki Savaari among others. She featured in bollywood films like Tere Naam, Holiday and Animal.

Indira will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where she will be seen playing the role of Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Rama, essayed by Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.

