IndiGo to resume flights across routes suspended amid India-Pak conflict

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Wednesday said that it is resuming flight operations on all routes from Thursday it temporarily suspended due to the geo-political tensions.

Indigo, Air India, and other domestic airlines had cancelled flight to several routes amid the India-Pakistan conflict.

“Starting 15 May 2025, we are resuming our flight operations across routes that were temporarily suspended in view of recent developments in the northern region of the country. Some of these flights have already operated today, and more are progressively being restored,” said IndiGo in a statement.

It further stated that thanks to the tireless efforts of its teams, “operations are stabilising well-enabling you to plan your travel with greater confidence and ease”.

“Please continue to check your flight status on our website or app closer to departure. Timely updates will be shared across all official channels. We deeply appreciate your patience and trust, and look forward to welcoming you on board,” said the airline.

Air India had earlier said that it will progressively resume flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot.

Later, in view of the latest developments, it cancelled flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot

“We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had announced the resumption of civilian flight operations at 32 airports, a decision that was meant to remain effective until May 15.

Among the airports that were cleared for civilian operations are Adhampur, Ambala, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bikaner, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Sarsawa, Shimla, Thoise, and Uttarlai.

The reopening of these airports came after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire understanding to halt military operations with immediate effect.

—IANS

na/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.