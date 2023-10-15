India's initiatives for climate resilient marine fisheries to be presented at int'l conclave

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) Leading marine scientists, policymakers and others from 16 regional fisheries bodies in the Indo-Pacific region covering 80 countries will gather in Mahabalipuram, near here to participate in the three day climate change in marine fisheries conclave that would begin on October 17.

The International Conclave on Mainstreaming Climate Change into International Fisheries Governance will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Fisheries Parshottam Rupala.

Organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with the Central government's Department of Fisheries, and the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO), the conclave seeks to develop guidelines for climate resilient fisheries management and formulate strategies for the integration of climate change into international fisheries governance.

Union Minister of State L. Murugan will deliver a special address, while Abhilaksh Likhi, Union Secretary, Department of Fisheries, will deliver the keynote address, said a statement from BOBP-IGO.

India's developmental, research and policy initiatives for climate resilient marine fisheries will be presented during the inauguration of the conclave.

The conclave will also feature a workshop exclusively to discuss India's preparedness for adapting to climate change in marine fisheries.

This workshop will encompass discussions on the current status of climate change impacts on marine fisheries in India, steps taken to address these impacts, gaps and limitations in knowledge and techniques, and actions needed in the short and long term.

In addition, it will also feature presentations on cutting-edge research advancements in building climate resilience in the fisheries sector, preparedness of coastal communities, and knowledge sharing and capacity development for climate proofing marine fisheries in the BOB region.

"The Indo-Pacific Region comprises nearly half of the global oceanic area and accounts for about 70 per cent of global marine fisheries production. Fisheries in this region are small-scale in nature. This international conclave will help fishery experts in this region to develop strategies to address the challenges posed by climate change and build more resilient marine fisheries," said P Krishnan, Director, BOBP-IGO.

According to him, the Indo-Pacific region is highly vulnerable to climate change, leading to adverse impact on marine fisheries.

"These effects range from the increased frequency of extreme weather events to the threats of flooding, erosion, and sea-level rise. By fostering and executing strategies to adapt to climate change, this region can effectively safeguard the sustainable management of marine fisheries and the livelihoods of the millions of individuals who depend on them," Krishnan said.

