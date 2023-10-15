Indian rock band Swarathma opens up on its connection with Pink Floyd

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Indian Folk-fusion band, Swarathma, which is set to perform at the upcoming edition of the rock music festival ‘Independence Rock’, has shared its connection with the legendary English progressive rock band Pink Floyd.

Pink Floyd, which started as a British psychedelic group, is regarded as one of the greatest bands of all time with its distinctive style of extended compositions, sonic experimentation, philosophical lyrics and elaborate live shows. Its lead guitarist, David Gilmour is known for crafting many iconic riffs including the one for ‘Comfortably Numb’ and ‘High Hopes’.

Talking about their connection with Pink Floyd, Jishnu Dasgupta, the bassist and vocalist of Swarathma told IANS: “A few years ago, we worked with legendary producer John Leckie (Muse, Radiohead, Kula Shaker, My Morning Jacket) on the British Council sponsored Soundpad project. Now back in the 1970s, he was a tape operator on Pink Floyd's ‘Meddle’ album.”

Commenting on a prospective collaboration with Pink Floyd as wishful thinking, Jishnu Dasgupta shared: “So, a chance to collaborate with the greats (Gilmour, Waters, Mason, et al), even individually would be a delight, and a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

Rock has been a part of some of the best mainstream film music in India as well most notably 'Rockstar', and 'Life In A Metro', and has done quite well also.

When asked what could be the reason behind mainstream music or its market switching away from rock in the past few years, Jishnu Dasgupta said: “The truth about trends in Bollywood music is that you can take any genre, not just rock, it could be dance, bhangra, hip-hop, sufi or soulful and chart its ups and downs on how the market has either switched into or out of it. There is one key thing that the music listeners consistently seek- and that is great melodies and lyrics, no matter what the genre.”

He further mentioned: “As musicians if we fixate on why a particular genre is doing well or doing badly, it will be like attaching our hopes and dreams to passing clouds in the sky. Trends come and go, but focusing on writing great songs will always stand the test of time. As for getting the chance to showcase.”

Talking about what future for rock music holds in India, Varun Murali, the guitarist and vocalist of the band, shared: “Rock Music always has an audience and it never completely dies away. In every generation, it appears like popular music is taking over and rock is completely dead or is almost done, but the moment you walk into a great rock gig, you'll suddenly see so many people pour in or even if you look at tribute nights being organised at various venues, they are almost always sold out which speaks volumes about how the rock music audience are always growing."

"Frankly, there is nothing that comes close to the adrenaline and the energy of loud guitars and drums. I believe it will continue to appear like it's not around but it is always present and here to stay,” he added

Meanwhile, ‘Independence Rock’, which made its comeback last year after a nine-year hiatus, is set to return with its new edition this year. Known to be India’s oldest rock festival, titled Mahindra Independence Rock, it will make its way to Mumbai’s Bayview Lawns in Mazgaon area on November 4 and 5.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.