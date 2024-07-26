India's first integrated agri-export facility to be built at Mumbai's JNPA

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) In a significant move to bolster India's agricultural exports, the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has approved the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA)'s project for the development of export-import cum domestic agricultural commodity-based Processing & Storage Facility in private-public partnership (PPP) mode with an investment of Rs 284.19 crore.

JNPA is now set to establish an all-in-one state-of-the-art agricultural facility at the port, spanning 67,422 square meters. This pioneering facility will address inefficiencies in logistics, reduce multiple handlings, and extend the shelf life of agricultural products.

“The development of this all-in-one agricultural facility at JNPA will streamline logistics, reduce wastages, and provide better prices for agricultural products. This is a significant step towards empowering our farmers and boosting India's agricultural sector," Sonowal said on Friday.

The facility will cater to exports of prominent items like non-basmati rice, maize, spices, onion, and wheat. As JNPA is the dominant gateway for frozen meat products and a major gateway for marine products, the new facility will also support exporters of meat and marine products from areas away from Mumbai, according to the official statement.

Small exporters, in particular, will benefit from the port-based facility, improving their capabilities in logistics, container booking, cold chain logistics, and export operations. The estimated export capacity increase includes a frozen store of 1,800 metric tonnes, a cold store of 5,800 metric tonnes, and dry warehouses with a capacity of 12,000 metric tonnes for grains, cereals, and dry cargo.

This initiative aligns with the government's vision of empowering farmers and fostering rural development, setting a precedent for future infrastructure projects that aim to support and enhance India's agricultural capabilities, the statement added.

JNPA is one of the leading container ports among the top 100 global ports (as per Lloyds List Top 100 Ports Report).

The Ministry of Ports and Shipping is also developing Vadhavan Port on the Maharashtra coast with a total investment of about Rs 76,220 crore. It will be developed as an all-weather greenfield deep draft major port at Vadhavan in Palghar district.

The project will include the development of core infrastructure, terminals and other commercial infrastructure in public-private partnership mode. The proposed Vadhavan port is a high-priority initiative for the government and is designed to handle an annual cargo of 23 million TEUs or 254 million tons, boasting a natural draft of 20 meters to accommodate larger container vessels of up to 20,000 TEUs. Once completed, the project will rank among the world's top 10 largest ports and serve as a significant green fuel hub.

Maharashtra has already seen the completion of 16 projects valued at Rs 790 crore, with Rs 232 crore financial assistance from the Sagarmala till date. Currently, 14 additional projects worth Rs 1,115 crore are underway, receiving Rs 561 crore in assistance from the same scheme, the official statement added.

