India's core sector output rises 8.2% in June

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The index of eight core industries rose by 8.2 per cent in June 2023 as against June 2022, as except for crude oil, all the seven industries witnessed a rise during the period under review.

The production of all other industries, namely, steel, coal, cement, refinery products, natural gas, fertilisers, and electricity, went up in June 2023, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The government revised the final growth rate of the index of eight core industries for March 2023 to 4.2 per cent from its provisional level 3.6 per cent.

Coal production rose by 9.8 per cent in June, 2023 year-on-year (YoY). Its cumulative index increased by 8.7 per cent during the quarter April to June, 2023-24 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude oil production fell by 0.6 per cent in June 2023 on YoY basis. Natural gas production rose 3.6 per cent in June YoY. Petroleum refinery production went up by 4.6 per cent in June on YoY basis. Fertiliser production increased by 3.4 per cent, steel output went up by 21.9 per cent, cement production increased by 9.4 per cent, and electricity generation went up by 3.3 per cent in June, 2023 over the corresponding period.

