Restore roads, especially in apple-growing areas, on priority: Himachal CM

Shimla, July 31 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Public Works Department (PWD) here on Monday, directed the officers to ensure that the repair and restoration of roads damaged due to heavy rain and landslides is taken up on priority.

He said priority should be given to roads in the apple-growing belts so that the produce of the growers could be taken to the markets well in time.

The Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 23 crore for the repair and restoration work.

He said Rs 5 crore would be given for the repair of the road from Yashwant Nagar to Chhaila, while Rs 1 crore each would be provided to seven divisions in the apple growing areas of Shimla district to accelerate the restoration work.

Besides, Rs 1 crore each to the PWD divisions would also be given in all four blocks of Kullu district and Shillai and Rajgarh blocks of Sirmaur district where damage due to natural calamity was severe, he said.

“I will shortly visit Chopal, Jubbal and Kotkhai areas for an on-the-spot review of the repair and restoration work,” said Sukhu.

He directed the PWD officers to purchase machinery and deploy it in the affected areas to clear the debris to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles. He said there would be no paucity of funds for maintenance and repair of the roads and the PWD should commence the restoration work immediately.

He advised the PWD officers to start online booking of PWD rest houses with advance payment. This practice must be followed by the Irrigation and Public Health Department also.

