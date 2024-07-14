Indians in Russia are country's brand ambassadors: Om Birla

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with Indians living in Moscow during his visit to the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Russia on Sunday.

"Glad to be among brothers and sisters from India in Moscow during my visit to the BRICS Parliamentary Forum. Indians living here are country's brand ambassadors and they are equal partners in India's development and modernisation. Congratulated them for their contributions," the Speaker wrote on X.

He informed that Indians in Russia have a reputation as disciplined, hardworking and law-abiding people, contributing to the progress of both Russia and India.

The Speaker also asked the Indians living there to promote Sanatan culture, Indian history, and Yoga.

"Urged them to spread awareness about Sanatan culture, Yoga, ancient knowledge and diversities among the Russians and to encourage them to visit India," the Speaker said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.