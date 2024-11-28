Indian traditional medicine takes center stage at global conference

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 28 (IANS) India’s vision of modernising traditional medicine (TM) through digital innovation took centre stage at the 10th International Conference on Traditional and Complementary Medicine (INTRACOM) 2024 in Malaysia, the Ayush Ministry said on Thursday.

A high-level delegation from India showcased India’s groundbreaking contributions to the global advancement of traditional medicine at the Conference, which focused on the transformative role of digital technologies in modernising healthcare practices in Traditional and Complementary Medicine.

At the ceremony, Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha also highlighted the successful finalisation of the ICD-11 TM2 module as a milestone in the systematic global documentation of TM practices. The International Classification of Diseases (ICD) 11th Revision is the global standard for diagnostic health information.

The TM2 module comprises 529 categories which revolves around TM disorders and patterns. This will enable data collection and analysis on an unprecedented scale, the ministry said.

“The ICD-11 TM2 module will revolutionise traditional medicine by enabling standardised documentation of disorders, patterns, and services. This will help measure outcomes, cost-effectiveness, safety, and comparisons with mainstream medicine, driving innovation and enhancing healthcare worldwide,” Kotecha said.

In January, the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially unveiled the ICD 11, TM module 2 which incorporates data and terminology from Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani Medicine.

“India has already initiated national capacity-building efforts for implementing the TM2 module, including training workshops in collaboration with NCISM. We remain committed to supporting WHO in developing Traditional Medicine codes under the International Classification of Health Interventions (ICHI) framework,” Kotecha said.

“India played a pivotal role in its development, leveraging its rich traditional medicine systems -- Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani -- which have well-established practices and regulations,” the ministry said.

The conference explored the integration of digital health technologies in TM, aligning with India’s pioneering efforts in this domain.

Kotecha also highlighted India’s initiatives, including developing a National Digital Health Ecosystem under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the Namaste Portal, which facilitates seamless integration of TM practices into mainstream healthcare.

“The successful migration of the TM2 module to the ICD-11 main browser will mark another step forward in integrating Traditional Medicine into the global healthcare framework. Together, we can ensure health for all,” Kotecha said, noting that the conference “reinforced India’s vision of modernising TM through digital innovation, positioning it as a global health and wellbeing cornerstone”.

