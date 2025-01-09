The Indian story is one of hope: Delegates at 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention on Thursday at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar is witnessing a big turnout, with delegates from all over the world eager to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many attendees have expressed their admiration for his leadership and vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Sobhana Jaya Madhavan, a delegate from Canada, shared her enthusiasm about the event, saying, “I'm delighted to be here at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. I'm of Indian origin from Canada, and I'm thrilled to meet people worldwide. It's also exciting that the Prime Minister will participate along with other dignitaries. The Indian story, for me, is one of hope, a story of what happens when a country unites to work hard and bring out the best in itself.”

Mukund Purohit, a 2017 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award recipient, remarked, “This is a great opportunity for the Indian diaspora to come together on one platform, network, and learn about our Indian culture.”

Kiran Asher, a delegate from Oman, said, “As a Pravasi Bharatiya, I have seen the colourful events since 2013. Today, the atmosphere feels wonderful. Listening to PM Modi Ji will be great. I am looking forward to hearing from him. Enjoying the day here. We wish all the organisers a great time.”

Alkesh Joshi, another delegate from Oman, highlighted the historic ties between India and Oman, saying, “We are here to celebrate 5,000 years of the relationship between Oman and India. PM Modi's efforts in elevating India's stature and reputation to the next level are truly admirable. We firmly believe that the next decade, and indeed the century, belongs to India. Aligning ourselves with India will not only strengthen this bond but also contribute to our mutual growth.”

The atmosphere at Janata Maidan is electric, with participants excited to hear the Prime Minister's address. Several attendees shared that they registered for the event as soon as they heard about it and expressed admiration for PM Modi's leadership qualities. Many credited him with addressing India’s leadership gap and steering the country toward progress and global recognition.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention commenced on Wednesday with the inauguration of the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Delegates participated in several plenary sessions on the first day, discussing key issues related to the diaspora and India's development.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate four exhibitions at the venue and visit promotional stalls set up by various Union ministries and state governments, including Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

President Droupadi Murmu will deliver the valedictory address on January 10, marking the conclusion of the three-day convention. She will also confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, honouring distinguished members of the diaspora.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.