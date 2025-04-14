Indian startup develops platform to help enterprises protect critical infra

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) QNu Labs, one of the startups selected by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the National Quantum Mission (NQM), on Monday said it has launched world’s first and unique platform, QShield that enables seamless cryptography management across any environment — cloud, on-premises or hybrid.

On the occasion of World Quantum Day, the startup said that ‘QShield’ empowers enterprises to protect their critical infrastructure at scale.

Incubated at IIT Madras Research Park in 2016, ‘QNu Labs’ is revolutionising cybersecurity with quantum-safe solutions, positioning India as a global leader in quantum cryptography.

Built with QNu’s patented Quantum Key Distribution (Armos), Quantum Random Number Generator (Tropos), Quantum Hardware Security Module (QHSM) and NIST-compliant Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), QShield provides an end-to-end solution for securing sensitive data in transit and at rest.

The launch of this platform adds one more step in India’s journey towards global leadership in quantum technology.

QShield enables various services like Qosmos for key generation, QConnect for secured connectivity, QVerse for secured collaboration, QSFS for secure file storage and sharing, and QVault for key management.

It empowers enterprises a pathway to quantum-safe their critical and diverse infrastructures. With unified management, flexible deployment options, and easy integration with 3rd party services, ‘QShield’ empowers enterprises to protect their critical data today — making them ready for a quantum-secured future.

Earlier in the day, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India released the first edition of International Technology Engagement Strategy for Quantum, marking a significant step toward articulating India’s outward-facing strategy in Quantum Science, Technology and Innovation (QSTI), with the intent to accelerate discovery, foster innovation, and catalyse adoption across critical sectors.

The strategy report provides a foundational landscape analysis to enable domestic and foreign stakeholders in government, academia, and industry to formulate context-specific action points aligned with their engagement goals complementing the ambitions of India’s National Quantum Mission (NQM) and other ongoing efforts by various agencies and stakeholders in the ecosystem, according to the official statement.

