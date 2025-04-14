Van Dijk hints at 'big summer' transfer window for Liverpool

Liverpool, April 14 (IANS) Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk believes the club will be making some solid additions in the summer transfer window in preparation of the next season.

Liverpool are currently leading the race for the Premier League title and are close to clinching it. Van Dijk believes the Merseyside club will be competing for titles in the upcoming years as well.

I think Liverpool should be able to challenge for titles in the upcoming years.Whatever happens in the summer in terms of players going out, players coming in, I think it should be a big summer.

“I think they’re planning to make it a big summer so we all have to trust the board as a Liverpool connected fan to do the right job," Van Dijk was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

After Van Dijk's attempted clearance saw Andy Robertson put the ball in his own net, the Liverpool skipper rose late and scored a header to help Liverpool defeat West Ham United 2-1 on Sunday.

Van Dijk is out of a contract this summer but reports suggest his two-year contract extension is in the final stages after Mohamed Salah already announced his decision to stay at the club. The Dutchman did not reveal much and reiterated that their was progress on the talks.

“I told you last week that there was progress so we’ll see. Let’s see how this week goes. The focus is on the Hillsborough anniversary (on Tuesday). I think that’s the main thing and then we’ll see. Maybe there will be some news. I know, but I don’t know!

“I joined the club in late 2017 for many reasons. Reasons like how much it means to all the Scousers, how much it means to all the fans around the whole world to be connected to Liverpool," added Van Dijk.

