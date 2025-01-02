Indian scientists develop injectable hydrogel for targeted breast cancer treatment

Guwahati, Jan 2 (IANS) A team of scientists from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and Bose Institute Kolkata has developed an advanced injectable hydrogel for targeted treatment of breast cancer.

This innovative hydrogel-based therapy delivers anti-cancer drugs directly to tumour sites, significantly reducing the side effects typically associated with conventional cancer treatments like surgery which is not feasible for internal organs, and chemotherapy that often results in harmful side effects.

Hydrogels are water-based, three-dimensional polymer networks capable of absorbing and retaining fluids. Their unique structure mimics living tissues, making them suitable for biomedical applications.

This newly developed hydrogel acts as a stable reservoir for anti-cancer drugs and releases them in a controlled manner, responding to specific conditions in the tumour microenvironment, said Prof. Debpratim Das, Department of Chemistry at IIT Guwahati.

The hydrogel, composed of ultra-short peptides -- biocompatible and biodegradable building blocks of proteins -- is designed to remain insoluble in biological fluids, ensuring it stays localised at the injection site.

It responds to elevated glutathione (GSH) levels, a molecule abundant in tumour cells.

Upon encountering high GSH levels, the hydrogel triggers a controlled drug release directly into the tumor, minimising its interaction with healthy tissues and reducing systemic side effects.

“This work exemplifies how scientific innovation can directly address the pressing needs of cancer treatment. The hydrogel’s unique properties allow it to work in harmony with the biological environment, offering precision where it is needed most. We are excited by its potential to transform our thoughts about localised drug delivery,” said Das.

The team, in preclinical trials, tested the hydrogel on a murine model of breast cancer. It showcased remarkable efficacy and revealed the findings.

Within 18 days, a single injection of the hydrogel that was loaded with the chemotherapy drug Doxorubicin led to an approximately 75 per cent reduction in tumour size.

Importantly, the hydrogel remained localised at the tumour site. It steadily releases the drug over time without causing detectable side effects on other organs.

This innovative delivery system enhances the drug's effectiveness while reducing the required dosage, thus minimising toxicity.

The team noted that further laboratory studies demonstrated that the hydrogel improves drug uptake by cancer cells. It also induces cell cycle arrest, and promotes programmed cell death, thereby attacking tumours on multiple fronts.

