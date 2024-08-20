Indian Railways launches hi-tech water level monitoring system for trains

Guwahati, Aug 20 (IANS) Indian Railways has launched an advanced 'water level monitoring system' for the comfort of train passengers with the first installation on the Brahmaputra Mail Express which will carry out trial runs.

The innovative system represents a major advancement in water management for long-distance trains, aimed at ensuring consistent and reliable water availability for rail passengers.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), highlighted that the Water Level Indicator, a real-time water monitoring system, has been installed as a pilot project on one rake of the Brahmaputra Mail Express at Kamakhya Railway Station.

The successful implementation of the pilot project could lead to broader applications across other trains, thereby significantly enhancing the efficiency of water management systems during train journeys.

This advanced solution offers continuous and accurate monitoring of water levels in the train’s water tanks. It utilises LoRa and GPRS-based communication, enabling long-range, low-power wireless transmission of data, making it particularly suitable for remote locations, he said. The system features programmable real-time data logging and storage, with data captured and transmitted through a Hydrostatic Pressure Sensor that measures water levels with an accuracy of 0.5 per cent across a range of 1m to 5m, Sharma said.

The system also includes a built-in real-time clock to synchronise data logging with precise time stamps, thereby aiding in accurate data analysis and ensuring efficient water management.

“By ensuring round-the-clock water availability, the water level indicator is set to be an essential tool in maintaining high standards of service on long-distance routes.

The initiative was led by General Manager of NFR, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava at the Kamakhya Railway Station which is located near the headquarters of Northeast Frontier Railway. It is the second-largest railway station of Guwahati after Guwahati railway station.

“Passengers travelling on the Brahmaputra Mail Express can now enjoy a more comfortable journey, with the assurance of reliable water supply throughout their trip,” Sharma said.

