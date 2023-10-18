Indian Navy undertakes Operational Sea Training and Safety Audit

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) An eight-member team from Headquarters Sea Training (HQST), Indian Navy (IN) undertook Operational Sea Training and Safety Audit of SAS Mendi, at Simons Town.

Indian Navy said that it was done in collaboration with South African Navy (SAN) Operational Sea Training Team (OST) Team.

The Ministry of Defence said that the Indian Navy delegation was headed by Cmde Amit Gurbuxani, Chief Staff Officer to Flag Officer Sea Training and included specialist officers and sailors.

It said that the training was divided into two phases. The harbour training phase focused on lectures/interactive sessions on pilotage, bridgework, handling of Bridge emergencies, Force Protection Measures, fire-fighting and damage control drills, Operational Risk Management, electrical and engineering best practices, and seamanship training.

It said that the training was also undertaken for the bridge team in the ship handling simulator.

It said that the ship sailed for sea training on two occasions with HQST and SAN OST team embarked onboard. The sea sorties were utilised to impart practical training to ship’s crew on subjects practised during the harbour training.

Exercises at sea focussed on precise navigation, force protection drills, boat drills, emergencies and breakdown drills and conduct of damage control and fire fighting, the defence ministry official added.

