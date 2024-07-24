Indian Navy rescues critically injured Chinese mariner off Mumbai coast

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Braving challenging weather conditions, the Indian Navy on Wednesday successfully evacuated a critically injured Chinese mariner from Bulk Carrier Zhong Shan Men, 200 nm (approximately 370 km) from Mumbai.

The Indian Navy said that its Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received a distress call on Tuesday night from the bulk carrier, requesting immediate evacuation of a critically injured 51-year-old mariner who had suffered heavy blood loss.

Responding to the medical emergency, a Sea King helicopter was launched from the Indian Navy Air Station Shikra at 0550 hours on Wednesday.

"Challenging weather conditions with winds over 45 knots and heavy rolling of the ship were compounded by non-availability of continuous deck. The patient was successfully airlifted from the bridge wing of the vessel and transported back to the air station and subsequently shifted to hospital for further medical management," the Indian Navy spokesperson posted on X.

Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Samrat was also diverted to render assistance.

"The safe and timely evacuation of the patient was a result of joint operation coordinated by MRCC (MBI) with the Indian Navy," the spokesperson mentioned.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.