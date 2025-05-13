Indian missiles seem to have hurt Congress leaders more than Pakistanis: Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, May 13 (IANS) Taking a jibe at the Congress leaders, the Karnataka BJP on Tuesday said Indian missiles seem to have hurt them more than Pakistanis, and called upon the grand old party to rise above "partisan agendas".

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said, "It's deeply ironic - statements made by some Congress leaders have found their way into official briefings of the Pakistan military, used to validate and push its narrative."

"Even Wazir-e-Ala Siddaramaiah (Karnataka CM) received praise from the Pakistani media for opposing India's military actions, while a senior Congress leader went as far as to suggest that Pakistan is an enemy of the BJP, not of the Congress," the BJP leader said.

"Given the Congress party's historically soft stance on Pakistan, what exactly are they attempting to achieve by undermining our armed forces' unequivocal victory?" Vijayendra questioned.

"In their relentless campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Congress seems to disregard the unparalleled bravery and strategic brilliance displayed by our forces. Do they even realise the magnitude of our achievements?" Vijayendra asked.

Giving details, Vijayendra stated, "Operation Sindoor was a resounding success - Indian Armed Forces struck deep into terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan, eliminating high-value targets, including:

-- Mudassar Khadian Khas (aka Abu Jundal) - a key figure in Jammu and Kashmir terror operation and the 2008 Mumbai attacks; designated terrorist by India, the US, and the UN; Hafeez Muhammed Jameel - internationally recognised terrorist.

-- Mohammad Yusuf Azhar aka Mohd Salim Ghosi Sahab - mastermind behind IC 814 hijacking, Daniel Pearl’s murder, and linked to the Mumbai and Pathankot-Pulwama attacks; Khalid aka Abu Akasha - heavily involved in Jammu and Kashmir terror operations.

-- Mohammad Hassan Khan - mastermind behind the Nagrota attack; Abdul Malik Rouf - responsible for multiple attacks in Jammu and Kashmir; Mudassir Ahmed – linked to the Sonmarg attack; Maulana Abdul Rauf Asghar aka Rauf Azhar – brother of Masood Azhar and architect of the Indian Parliament and Pathankot attacks.

"Each of these individuals was a designated terrorist, many blacklisted by India, the US, and the UN. Moreover, Indian forces disabled 11 Pakistan Air Force bases, rendering them inoperable and forcing Pakistan to desperately seek a ceasefire," Vijayendra said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership was clear and resolute - 'Blood and Water cannot flow together'. His firm stance led to the continued suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a move that finally put India's interests first," Vijayendra said.

"Operation Sindoor marks a historic milestone - a blend of strategic military brilliance and political will. Rather than demoralising our armed forces with petty politics, Congress should rise above partisan agendas and applaud the unwavering courage of our soldiers and the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji - leadership that was sorely missing during the tragic events of 26/11," Vijayendra appealed.

He made the statement in response to Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge's remarks on Monday that while Indian soldiers have successfully destroyed terrorist hideouts, the Union government's decision to announce a ceasefire has brought disappointment to both the armed forces and Indian citizens.

