Indian consumers now demanding high quality goods and Centre ensuring that: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Indian consumers are now demanding high quality goods and services, and to ensure that, the government is giving help and reasonable time to producers to adapt to new quality standards and ensure that India is recognised as a provider of good quality products, Commerce, Textiles, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He was speaking at the concluding session of 'G20 Standards Dialogue' at Pragati Maidan here.

Goyal said that it is important to ensure harmonisation of standards with international bodies, to help India adopt standards that are globally accepted. He mentioned that India needs to get out of the mindset of two standards of everything.

"Our effort is that every product that is made in India will be a high quality product," the minister said.

Goyal added that if consumers pick up a product in India they should be assured of high quality.

He said that developed nations have a lot to share in this regard, and therefore, a robust framework should be created through regular engagements like G20 Standards Dialogue, for the countries who need it.

He said that in next few years, India will upgrade its standards ecosystem like test labs and hopefully have mutual recognition agreements with other countries as well so that quality is achieved for a better and prosperous future for Mother Earth and every citizen of the world.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.