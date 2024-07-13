Indian Consulate helping students after Beryl wreaks havoc in Houston

Houston, July 13 (IANS) With Hurricane Beryl leaving a trail of destruction and several areas without power for days on the Texas coast this week, the Consulate General of India in Houston continues to provide assistance and emergency necessities to the Indian students at the local university.

"None of us are immune from the effects of nature's fury. As the city administration and other authorities are working on full restoration of power in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, we met the Indian students studying at the University of Houston to check on them and provide them with some emergency provisions." the CGI posted on X on Saturday.

Severe weather, flooding and massive power cuts have thrown life out of gear in the Texas and Louisiana region.

While the authorities are working to normalise the situation, the Indian Consulate continued to offer emergency consular services banking on the backup power and stopgap internet service.

The CGI thanked the Houston administration, including Sugarland, Pearland, Stafford, Missouri and all other authorities, for their efforts to restore normalcy, especially the power situation.

"We also thank the various Indian community organisations including SEWA, BAPS and VPSS for their initiatives to help the whole community in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl," the Indian Consulate said in a statement Friday.

