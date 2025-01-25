Indian Army soldiers awarded for courageous acts in high-risk operations

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) In recognition of their exemplary bravery, extraordinary leadership, and selfless sacrifice in the face of extreme conditions, several soldiers and officers of the Indian Army have been honoured with esteemed awards on 76th Republic Day. Their remarkable acts of heroism, ranging from counter-terrorism missions to various challenges, have earned them recognition as the nation’s most fearless warriors.

Major Manjit – Kirti Chakra

One of the most notable commendations comes in the form of the Kirti Chakra awarded to Major Manjit of the Punjab Regiment/22nd Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles. Major Manjit had led a daring operation in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on April 25, 2024. He set up a cordon around the hideout of two foreign terrorists. Braving heavy fire, Major Manjit first evacuated civilians trapped in a cowshed and crawled through difficult terrain to eliminate one of the terrorists following a fierce firefight. Kirti Chakra has been conferred upon him for this extraordinary act of bravery.

Naik Dilwar Khan – Kirti Chakra (Posthumous)

Naik Dilwar Khan of the 28th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles, was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra for his actions during an ambush in the Lolab Valley, Kupwara district, on July 23, 2024. In an act of supreme bravery, Naik Khan charged at a terrorist closing in on his team, and engaging him in hand-to-hand combat despite being under heavy fire. Tragically, Naik Khan succumbed to his injuries, but not before neutralising the terrorist. His unwavering courage and sacrifice in the line of duty will forever be remembered.

Major Ashish Dahiya – Shaurya Chakra

Major Ashish Dahiya of the Corps of Engineers/50th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles, has been recommended for the Shaurya Chakra for his outstanding leadership during a critical operation in Pulwama district on 2nd June 2024. In the face of intense enemy fire, Major Dahiya not only neutralised a high-value terrorist but also saved the life of his injured buddy. His audacious planning, bravery, and commitment to his team make him a worthy recipient of this prestigious honour.

Major Kunal – Shaurya Chakra

Major Kunal of the Army Service Corps/1st Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles, displayed exceptional tactical skill during a Cordon and Search operation in Kulgam on 6th May 2024. With extreme courage, he neutralised a Category A++ terrorist during close-quarter combat, even as he led his team under direct fire. His leadership and presence of mind under pressure exemplified the finest qualities of a military officer, earning him the Shaurya Chakra.

Major Satender Dhankar – Shaurya Chakra

Major Satender Dhankar of the Armoured Corps/4th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles, was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his bravery during a counter-terrorist operation in Doda District on 26th June 2024. Despite being under heavy fire, Major Dhankar eliminated multiple terrorists, including one who had a rocket launcher. His selfless dedication to his team and his bold actions under extreme conditions make him a hero among his peers.

Captain Deepak Singh – Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous)

Captain Deepak Singh of the Corps of Signals/48th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles, tragically made the ultimate sacrifice on 13th August 2024 while pursuing terrorists in difficult terrain. Even after sustaining severe injuries, Captain Singh continued to fight with remarkable courage, neutralising one terrorist before succumbing to his wounds. His bravery and devotion to duty have earned him the Shaurya Chakra posthumously.

Assistant Commandant Eshenthung Kikon – Shaurya Chakra

Assistant Commandant Eshenthung Kikon of the 4th Assam Rifles was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his brave actions on 5th August 2024 in Manipur. Leading a column to intercept armed miscreants, Kikon demonstrated remarkable professionalism, neutralising a threat and ensuring the safe evacuation of apprehended militants. His quick thinking and leadership under duress were instrumental in preventing further escalation.

Subedar Vikas Tomar – Shaurya Chakra

Subedar Vikas Tomar of the 1st Battalion, Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), was recommended for the Shaurya Chakra after exhibiting exceptional leadership and bravery on 11th September 2024 in Dhagri Forest. Despite being under heavy fire, he eliminated one terrorist and ensured his team's safety, showcasing his unflinching courage and tactical genius.

Subedar Mohan Ram – Shaurya Chakra

Subedar Mohan Ram of the 20th Battalion, The Jat Regiment, displayed unparalleled bravery during a rescue operation in Manipur on 13th February 2024. Despite sustaining a gunshot wound, he continued to lead his team, saving 38 innocent villagers from a coordinated attack. His courage and selflessness under fire make him a deserving recipient of the Shaurya Chakra.

Havildar Rohit Kumar – Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous)

Havildar Rohit Kumar, posted at the High-Altitude Warfare School, is posthumously recommended for the Shaurya Chakra for his heroic efforts on Mount Kun in October 2023. Leading a mountaineering team in avalanche-prone conditions, Havildar Kumar tragically lost his life while opening the route for his team. His courage in the face of extreme conditions serves as a legacy.

Havildar Prakash Tamang – Shaurya Chakra

Havildar Prakash Tamang of the 9th Gorkha Rifles/32nd Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles, was recommended for the Shaurya Chakra after displaying extraordinary leadership during a firefight with terrorists in June 2024. Despite being injured, he continued to lead his team with exemplary courage, killing one terrorist in close combat.

