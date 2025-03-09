Indian army organises ex-servicemen rally in Assam’s Tamulpur

Guwahati, March 9 (IANS) The Indian Army's Gajraj Corps under the aegis of Eastern Command successfully conducted a Mega Ex-servicemen Rally on Sunday at Tamulpur in Assam, officials said.

The rally re-emphasised the Indian Army’s commitment to the welfare of those who have served the nation with pride and honour. The event witnessed an overwhelming response with the participation of over 4800 Ex-Servicemen and their family members from districts of Lower Assam.

General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, thanked Ex-servicemen for their service to the nation while acknowledging their sacrifices and reiterated the Indian Army’s unwavering support for their well-being.

The event was laced with felicitation of Veer Naris, Veer Matas and war veterans along with the presentation of Motorised scooters and wheelchairs to the disabled ex-servicemen and their dependents.

An official statement said: “The rally provided a one-stop solution for addressing issues related to pensions, medical assistance, welfare schemes and employment opportunities. To ensure holistic support, various help desks and service stalls were established. Record Offices and Zila Sainik Boards, resulting in 453 on-the-spot resolution of issues of Veterans and Veer Naris wrt pension and emoluments. Medical camps, manned by specialist doctors, provided essential healthcare services, while a CSD outlet ensured easy access to subsidised goods. The event also provided Aadhar updating counters by UIDAI and financial consultation by leading banks to assist the gathering.”

An official said that a Job Mela featuring MSMEs and district administration stalls facilitated employment opportunities for veterans and their dependents. Additionally, skill development institutes and Kisan Jagrukta camps provided guidance on entrepreneurship and agricultural ventures.

For eligible wards of veterans, a special registration counter for the Agniveer scheme was set up, opening doors to a future in the armed forces. Khukri Drill, Gatka, Unarmed Combat (UAC) Demonstration and a Pipe Band Display, highlighting the rich traditions and valour of the armed forces and rich heritage of Assam were showcased.

“The initiative reflects Gajraj Corps’ steadfast commitment to honour and assist ESM and their families, ensuring they receive the recognition and support they rightfully deserve. Indian Army remains dedicated to safeguarding not just the nation’s borders but also the well-being of those who have served the nation with honour, valour & pride,” the statement added.

The official stated: “This rally has indeed served as a crucial platform to address the concerns of ESM providing them with direct access to essential services and welfare schemes. By fostering a strong bond between the Army and its veterans, these initiatives have reinforced the spirit of camaraderie, gratitude and national service thus ensuring that no hero is forgotten.”

