‘Indian Army harbours deep sense of duty in safeguarding homeland’

Jammu, Aug 12 (IANS) The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday said that each soldier of the Indian army harbours a deep sense of pride and duty to safeguard the homeland.

“It became clear that beyond their uniforms, each soldier harbours a deep sense of duty and pride in safeguarding the homeland,” the MoD said while giving an opportunity to media persons to witness the army’s unwavering courage and dedication while guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s remote regions of Sunderbani and Naushera.

Defence Ministry Spokesperson, Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said their stories resonated deeply with the media and the nation, offering a glimpse into the selfless sacrifices they willingly undertake.

“The soldiers maintain rigorous training standards, underscoring the necessity of being prepared for any challenge. This commitment to continuous improvement exemplifies the Indian Army’s dedication to maintaining peak operational readiness. Technological advancements were also on display, such as the smart fence system that enhances border security and surveillance,” Bartwal said.

He said that the visit highlighted the formidable challenges faced by soldiers stationed at the border, who steadfastly defend the nation with determination and selflessness, adding that amidst the breathtaking yet unforgiving landscapes, the soldiers displayed an indomitable spirit as they tackled adversities with unwavering commitment and an assuring smile.

“Despite extreme weather conditions, isolation, and the constant demand for vigilance, these soldiers embody remarkable resilience. Their dedication was palpable as they shared their experiences and the daily sacrifices they make,” the Spokesperson said.

He added that the newly introduced equipment, including quadcopters, advanced surveillance tools, weapons, and night vision sights, further reflects the Indian Army’s drive to embrace innovation.

The Army’s outreach to civilians was equally noteworthy, as they work to build bridges with local communities, ensuring that peace and development reach even the most remote areas.

“It is crucial to honour the sacrifices of all soldiers who stand guard at the borders. Their dedication and courage serve as a reminder of our collective responsibility to support and acknowledge their service, ensuring their sacrifices are never forgotten,” Bartwal said.

In the face of challenges and uncertainties, the Indian Army's service to the nation stands as a testament to the unbreakable spirit of its soldiers.

“May we continue to stand alongside them, recognising their sacrifices and unwavering commitment to securing our nation’s future,” the Spokesperson added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.