Indian Air Force induction publicity campaign to inspire Ahmedabad students on Jan 27

Ahmedabad, Jan 25 (IANS) The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to host an Induction Publicity Campaign at Indus University, Ahmedabad, on 27 January, officials said.

This event, led by a specialized team from Delhi, will feature the Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle (IPEV), designed to showcase exciting career opportunities in one of the world’s most technologically advanced air forces.

The initiative aims to inspire college students to explore fulfilling career paths within the IAF. Officials encourage students and aspirants to attend, promising a unique chance to interact with IAF personnel and learn about various career prospects.

The IPEV, a state-of-the-art mobile exhibition unit, is equipped with interactive displays, videos, and presentations. Attendees will gain insights into career options spanning the IAF’s Flying, Technical, Ground, and administrative branches.

Attendees will also have the rare opportunity to engage directly with Indian Air Force officers, who will provide detailed guidance on the recruitment process, training programs, and career progression.

An IAF spokesperson shared, “We are thrilled to bring this initiative to Indus University, giving students a firsthand look at the opportunities within our elite force. It’s an invitation to serve the nation with pride and dedication.”

The IPEV, a modified Volvo bus, is a mobile exhibition showcasing miniature replicas of fighter aircraft, advanced flight simulators with virtual reality headsets, and mannequins featuring pilot flight gear. These features provide an immersive experience into the life and operations of the Indian Air Force.

The event is open to both graduate and postgraduate students, offering invaluable insights into a career of excellence and national service.

As part of its nationwide efforts, the IAF has been conducting Induction Publicity Campaigns to raise awareness and inspire the next generation to join its esteemed ranks. With its technological prowess and operational excellence, the IAF stands as a beacon of opportunity for young minds ready to soar.

