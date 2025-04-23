India will give befitting reply to Pahalgam terror attack: Assam BJP chief

Guwahati, April 23 (IANS) Assam state BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia on Wednesday called the Pahalgam terror attack a cowardly act and he has advocated for stern action from the government.

Saikia told reporters here, “This terror attack on tourists was an example of a cowardly act and this is highly condemnable. The central government will definitely give a befitting reply to the terror outfits for carrying out such an act. The administration has been engaged to provide support to the families who have lost their lives in Pahalgam.”

He said, “The exact number of casualties is still unknown, while the administration has been extending the supporting hands towards the injured people in the terror attack.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I have full faith that Bharat will hunt down each and every one of those cowards responsible for the dastardly attack in #Pahalgam today. The entire nation stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.”

Meanwhile, Kashmir mourns the massacre of civilians with bandh. All trade, travel, industry, transport and educational institutions remained shut in the entire Valley on Wednesday after political, religious, social and professional organisations condemned the brutal killing of innocent people by terrorists in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon.

Horrifying details are now emerging about the beastly behaviour of the killers. Eyewitnesses said the terrorists separated the men from the women and children. The men were told to recite the ‘Kalima (A Muslim prayer)’. Those identified as non-Muslims were shot at point-blank range while two locals, who reportedly protested against the brutal and inhuman behaviour of the killers, were also shot dead.

Tourists mainly belonging to Karnataka, Maharashtra, UP and Gujarat were the victims of the terror attack. Reports said the two locals had entered into an argument with the killers about their beastly behaviour of killing innocent civilians.

The dead include a Navy officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal of Haryana, who was married on April 16. An IB officer, Manish Ranjan from Bihar is also among the slain civilians.

The eyewitnesses said the survivors were so frightened and mortified that when the security forces reached the spot from Pahalgam town, the survivors started weeping and wailing, as the terrorists had also come wearing Indian Army fatigues.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.