‘India well protected under PM Modi,’ says Vijay Salaskar’s daughter

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Divya Salaskar, the daughter of Vijay Salaskar, the police inspector who was killed by the terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, said on Tuesday that India is well protected under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“PM Modi’s vision of Sewa, Sahas and Sanskriti embodies everything. This is what our honourable Prime Minister envisions for India,” said Divya Salaskar, who walked the ramp during the ‘Namo Bharat’ event organised in Mumbai.

Divya said that she believes that helping each other and being strong as a country will firmly put India on the global stage.

“I believe a lot in PM Modi’s vision. I believe that India is very well protected under him. Namo Bharat will go a very long way and it will set a precedent for what we can look for future,” Divya told IANS.

On 10 years of the Modi government, she said that before 2014, there used to be news about terrorist attacks every two years in any part of the country, but after 2014, there is no such news anymore.

“We don’t hear of any such indents anymore. I think this is a big step. Also, the world is recognising us as a superpower. Now we have a seat at the table. We are not vulnerable and can give a befitting reply to any country. In just five to ten years, the change is phenomenal,” she added.

On the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, she said, “We should instil this vision of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao in each small village and city then only daughters can be saved and can be educated.”

The ‘Namo Bharat’ event also had the Manish Malhotra fashion show, featuring EVARA, an Indian handloom couture collection, to pay a heartfelt tribute to the courage of Mumbai attack survivors.

The event was to highlight the spirit of Bharat and pay homage to its rich textile heritage.

